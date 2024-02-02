20 Years in Prison for 2022 Shooting in Lake County That Left One Dead

(Waukegan, IL) A Gurnee man is heading to prison for the shooting death of a Waukegan man in Grayslake. Andrew Alexander was accused of firing at a vehicle near the College of Lake County back in September of 2022. One of the bullets hit 23-year-old Isidro Juarez, who later died at the hospital. Alexander was 17 at the time of the shooting, but his case was transferred to adult court this week, and he pleaded guilty to one count of 2nd Degree Murder. The now 18-year-old was then sentenced to 20-years in prison.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (2-2-24)