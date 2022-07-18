No major problems with ballot drop boxes in 2020, AP finds

ATLANTA (AP) — An Associated Press survey of state election officials across the U.S. found that the expanded use of drop boxes for mailed ballots during the 2020 election didn’t lead to any widespread problems.

The survey revealed no cases of fraud, vandalism or theft that could have affected the results.

That’s contrary to claims made by former President Donald Trump and his allies, who have criticized their use and claimed they opened the door to fraud.

Drop boxes are considered by election officials to be safe and secure.

But conspiracy theories and efforts by some Republicans to eliminate or restrict them persist.