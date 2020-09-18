3rd High Schooler Tests Positive For Covid-19

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Another high school student in Kenosha County has tested positive for Covid-19. This time it’s a student from Westosha Central High School.

The student was said to have attended school on Monday and Tuesday this week and did not exhibit symptoms of the virus when they went to school. Central started its school year on September first and this is their first positive case.

There is no word on how many students are deemed to have had close contact with the infected student and therefore would be required to go into quarantine.