Kenosha Man Charged With Attempted Homicide After Allegedly Stabbing Two Family Members

Kenosha, WI (WLIP)–A suspect in a stabbing that happened last week made his first court appearance on Monday.

19 year old Gabriel Jeremiah Islas was charged with two counts of attempted first degree intentional homicide with a dangerous weapon and a domestic abuse modifier.

He is also charged with strangulation and suffocation-all felony charges. According to Kenosha Police, they were called to a home in the 2200 block of 24th Street around 2:15 AM on Friday February 2nd, 2024.

Officers found two victims who were stabbed in the home.

One victim was identified as a 20 year old female along with her 39 year old father.

Both were treated at the hospital and are expected to survive.

Police say the suspect allegedly stabbed the two because he believed that his girlfriend’s family was mistreating him.

Islas is being held in the Kenosha County Jail on a $750,000 bond.