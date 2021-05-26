8 dead after shooting in Silicon Valley, CA

An employee opened fire at a rail yard early Wednesday morning in Silicon Valley, California. Eight people were killed, which also included the gunmen, who turned his gun on himself. The shooting took place around 6:30am at a light rail facility in San Jose. The railyard is located next door to the sheriff’s department and across a freeway from an airport.

The attacker was identified as Sam Cassidy, according to law enforcement officials. All the victims were VTA employees, and as of yet, there is no motive behind the gunmens actions. The suspect was an employee of the Valley Transportation Authority