KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)—A 20 year old is dead after a two vehicle crash Thursday night. The accident happened around 8 PM near the 76-hundred block of Sheridan Road. The details of the crash have not been revealed but it involved one vehicle and a motorcycle.

Kenosha Police have identified the driver of the vehicle as 30 year old Anthony Palmer, who is charged with intoxicated use of a motor vehicle. The crash remains under investigation, no further details have been released.