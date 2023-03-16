Alleged Improper Communication Sparks Controversy in Anderson Trial

By Pete Serzant, WLIP News

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Controversy brewed in Thursday’s proceedings of the Zachariah Anderson trial.

The young daughter of Anderson and Sadie Beacham testified for most of the day.

She elaborated on many aspects of the case-including her father’s alleged growing obsession with the relationship between Beachum and Rosalio Gutierrez.

She also testified about how her father allegedly stalked Beacham and Gutierrez, and even went to her home while the two were together.

But the controversy occurred with allegations that the girl was signaling or otherwise communicating with her parents during her testimony, with Anderson’s lawyers alleging that Beacham was using sign language to talk to her daughter.

Outside the presence of the jury, Beacham was grilled about the possibility.

Beacham said she may have acted “as a mom” when her daughter “got sassy” on the stand.

However both sides agreed to drop the issue when it became apparent that pursuing it could derail the proceedings for days.

Anderson is charged with first degree homicide and stalking in Gutierrez’s 2020 disappearance.