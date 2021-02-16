Another Winter Storm Sweeps Into Kenosha

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–The WLIP listening area is in a Winter Storm Warning once again, as the major storm affecting millions across the country clips our area. Lake effect snow is expected to enhance snow totals by the time the flakes stop falling later today.

The Winter Storm Warning remains in effect until noon. The City of Kenosha and the Village of Pleasant Prairie have declared a snow emergency that will expire at 6 PM. Traffic conditions could be difficult and you should give yourself some extra time.

Kenosha Unified has switched to full virtual learning and no students are expected to physically attend class. They must attend class virtually to be marked present. St Joseph Catholic Academy will have a snow day.