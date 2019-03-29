Answer Lenny’s Poll Questions!

How long will it be before the first Mexican tunnels under Trump's wall?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Did Jussie Smollett dodge a bullet?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Who will have a more disappointing season?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Should the Feds charge Jussie Smollett?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Should the Feds investigate the Cook Co. state's attorney's office?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

WLIP K-Town Report Podcast 3/29/19 WLIP K-town Rewind 3/29/19 WLIP Voice of Lake County 3/29/19 WLIP Sports Round Up 3/29/19 Foxconn Awards Millions of Dollars in Contracts KUSD officially bans sexist cheerleading awards
Comments