Answer Lenny’s Poll Questions! How long will it be before the first Mexican tunnels under Trump's wall? 5 minutes 1 day A week One month One year Never!! Hell, they're tunneling already! View Results Loading ... Did Jussie Smollett dodge a bullet? Hell no, the man was innocent. Hell yes, the fix was in View Results Loading ... Who will have a more disappointing season? Cubs Brewers View Results Loading ... Should the Feds charge Jussie Smollett? Yes No View Results Loading ... Should the Feds investigate the Cook Co. state's attorney's office? Yes No View Results Loading ... SHARE RELATED CONTENT WLIP K-Town Report Podcast 3/29/19 WLIP K-town Rewind 3/29/19 WLIP Voice of Lake County 3/29/19 WLIP Sports Round Up 3/29/19 Foxconn Awards Millions of Dollars in Contracts KUSD officially bans sexist cheerleading awards