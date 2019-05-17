Answer Lenny’s Poll Questions! What should WI do with its $753 million surplus? Pay down debt Rainy day fund Road repair Give it back to the people Give it to IL. They need it. Education Drug rehab View Results Loading ... What's your fav revenge flick? Revenge of the Nerds Death Wish Point Blank Payback Red Dawn The Count of Monte Cristo Grand Torino Sweeny Todd V For Vendetta The Revenant Tombstone Fatal Attraction The Girl Most Likely To Taken Ghost The Punisher High Plains Drifter John Wick Law Abiding Citizen View Results Loading ... Which is truer? The media is a reflection of the people The people are a reflection of the media View Results Loading ... Does your vote count? Yes No View Results Loading ... Will the Bucks take it all? Yes No View Results Loading ... SHARE RELATED CONTENT WLIP K-Town Report Podcast 5/17/19 WLIP K-Town Rewind 5/17/19 WLIP Studio’s “Getting Ready For Spring” WLIP Voice of Lake County 5/17/19 City Council to Consider 22nd Ave Street Plan Proposed 22nd Avenue Changes