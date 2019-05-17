Answer Lenny’s Poll Questions!

What should WI do with its $753 million surplus?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

What's your fav revenge flick?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Which is truer?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Does your vote count?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Will the Bucks take it all?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

WLIP K-Town Report Podcast 5/17/19 WLIP K-Town Rewind 5/17/19 WLIP Studio’s “Getting Ready For Spring” WLIP Voice of Lake County 5/17/19 City Council to Consider 22nd Ave Street Plan Proposed 22nd Avenue Changes
Comments