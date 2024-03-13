Antioch Man Allegedly Slashes Family Member After Fight

(Antioch, IL)–An Antioch man faces multiple felonies after allegedly assaulting a family member with a knife.

Lake County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a home in the 21200 block of Route 173 just before 12:30 AM Wednesday.

Inside they found a 45 year old man with a laceration wound across his face following a dispute with a family member-identified as 54 year old Aaron Locklear.

Locklear and the victim lived at the same address and authorities believe that alcohol was a contributing factor in the attack.

Locklear is charged with Aggravated Domestic Battery, Aggravated Battery Causing Bodily Harm, and Aggravated Battery with a Deadly Weapon.

He was scheduled to make his first court appearance Wednesday morning.