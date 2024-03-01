Antioch Woman Gets Probation, Time Served in Fatal Drug OD Case

(Woodstock, IL) An Antioch woman has agreed to lesser charges in a McHenry County drug case, avoiding jail time. Robin Stewart was originally charged with drug induced homicide in the May 2020 overdose death of Shea Conrad of McHenry. Stewart has now pleaded guilty to one count of drug possession with the intent to deliver, and was sentenced to time already served plus four years of probation. Her co-defendant in the case, Enrico Cirelli of Waukegan is serving a 6-years prison term, after earlier pleading guilty to one count of drug-induced homicide.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (3-1-24)