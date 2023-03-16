Arrest Made After Drugs, Guns and Ammunition are Discovered in Lake County Residence

(Round Lake Park, IL) The Lake County Sheriff’s Special Investigations Group has announced an arrest after a long-term investigation. Officials say they served a search warrant Wednesday, on the Round Lake Park residence of Joshua Jackson. Inside the residence, authorities found three firearms (two of which were said to be “ghost guns”), silencers, gun magazines, ammunition, and cocaine packaged for distribution. Jackson now faces numerous felony charges including a class X for possession of drugs with intent to deliver. He also faces counts of drug possession, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and more. The 26-year-old is currently being held without bond. Future court dates are unknown.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (3-16-23)