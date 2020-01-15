Bears say they will hold training camp at home

LAKE FOREST, IL (AP)–The Chicago Bears will hold their entire training camp at their headquarters rather than spend the first weeks in Bourbonnais, Illinois.

The Bears announced they will remain at Halas Hall rather than practice the first few weeks 90 miles south at Olivet Nazarene University, as they have for 18 years.

They held camp at Wisconsin-Platteville from 1984-2001. Practices in Bourbonnais were a big draw for Bears fans.

The team said free tickets for workouts at Halas Hall, which recently underwent a major expansion that included new fields, will be made available this spring.