Body Found on Ice in Lake Michigan

KENOSHA, WI–Kenosha Police are investigating a man found deceased yesterday morning. The body of a 34 year old man was found in Lake Michigan off Southport Park near the beach house shortly after 8:30 AM. The body was discovered on the ice in the lake. The man had been deceased for about 12 hours or less.

No cause of death was immediately apparent but there is not a threat to the public as this seems to be an isolated incident. The matter remains under investigation. The discovery initiated a water emergency, with calls for help going even to the Coast Guard. They were quickly called off as local first responders handled the scene.