BREAKING: Police Investigate Fatal Stabbing Wednesday

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–One person is in custody in a double fatal homicide.

Kenosha Police confirm that two people were found dead inside a home near the 9-hundred block of 48th Street around 4:30 this morning. Officers responded to the scene for a possible sex crime and discovered that a struggle took place.

Once they were able to get inside they discovered the victims. Police say that this is an active and developing homicide investigation. There is no threat to the community and the crime is not associated with any protests from the Blake case.

No further details have been released.