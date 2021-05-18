Brothers’ Argument Led to Friday Homicide

crime scene for vehicle search protect by yellow caution tape

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–An argument between brothers led to a homicide in Kenosha Friday morning.

It started Thursday at an apartment near 89th street and 20th Avenue when 25 year old Darnell Ridgeway kicked his younger brother and cousin out of his apartment-where they were staying- after a dispute over spilled water that was not cleaned up.

Later that night, the two came back with the cousin’s boyfriend-18 year old Dayshawn Davis.

After finding them sleeping the apartment shortly after midnight, another dispute between the elder Ridgeway and Davis allegedly turned violent with shots fired. Davis was fatally hit while Ridgeway was said to have fled the scene with the cousin.

The younger brother-19 year old Ty’Shawn Ridgeway was arrested after a police chase. The elder Ridgeway was arrested in Rockford. He will be in court facing extradition on homicide charges later today.