Car Stolen Friday Morning in Waukegan Leads to Three Arrests Near North Chicago

(North Chicago, IL) A trio of arrests has been announced by Lake County Sheriff’s officials. Authorities say a Sergeant on patrol in the pre-dawn hours of this morning was able to pull over a vehicle clocked at over 90 miles an hour in a 55 zone along Route 41 near Casimir Pulaski Drive. Upon approach, the Sergeant noticed a side window had been busted out of the vehicle and the steering column was damaged. The official was then notified that the vehicle had been stolen from a Waukegan apartment complex a few minutes earlier. The driver, (a 16-year-old male from Waukegan) was arrested and two passengers (a 20-year-old Chicago man and an 18-year-old Waukegan man) were taken into custody as well. None of the suspects have been identified at this point, but criminal charges are said to be pending.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (2-9-24)