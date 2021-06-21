Car vs. Pedestrian in Western Lake County Leaves One Person Critically Injured

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (6-21-21)

(Lakemoor, IL) A weekend crash left one person seriously injured. Lake County Sheriff’s officials say the incident took place on Saturday night, just before midnight along Route 120 near Fisher Road in the Lakemoor/Volo area. A preliminary investigation shows a 34-year-old Grayslake man exited a vehicle and was walking along the shoulder of the roadway, when he was struck by a vehicle driven by a 30-year-old Round Lake area man. The man was originally taken to a Barrington area hospital, but was transferred to Advocate Lutheran in Park Ridge with life-threatening injuries. The circumstances surrounding the situation remain under investigation.