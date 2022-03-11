Central Accelerates in the 2nd Half; Advance to Sectional Final Sat.

WILMOT, WI (WLIP)–The Westosha Central Falcons advance to the Sectional Final with a 72-52 victory over Milton.

Central scored 52 points in the second half to nail down the victory.

Head Coach James Hyllberg told WLIP that they had to make a few adjustments when they were down by three at halftime.

Hyllberg says that Jack Rose carried his team but teammate Devin Griffin knocked down some crucial shots.

They will play Oregon for the right to go to the State Tournament tomorrow.

WLIP’s coverage begins at 12:45 PM.