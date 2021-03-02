Chamber Pres. Lou Molitor Set to Retire
KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–The longtime head of the Kenosha Area Chamber of Commerce is set to retire. Lou Molitor, who has led the organization for 13 years , made the announcement Monday. It will be official at the end of August.
The chamber has a search committee looking to the next director. The Kenosha Area Chamber of Commerce consists of 670 members and has held several events during the year, including the Kenosha Expo-set for June this year-and Business After 5.
Molitor also serves on many of the non-profit boards around the Kenosha area.