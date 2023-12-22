Charges Dropped Against Couple At the Center of Controversial Arrest

Kenosha, WI (WLIP)–The charges against an Illinois couple at the center of a controversial arrest in Kenosha have been dropped.

Jermelle English and Shanya Boyd were initially thought by police to have been involved in a hit and run crash on Highway 50 last summer.

The two allegedly resisted the police during questioning and subsequent arrest.

However it was later discovered the actual suspect in the crash was hiding in the bathroom of the restaurant where the arrests took place.

A later investigation into the arrests found that while the officers acted appropriately in their use of force not all department regulations were followed.

Two of the officers were disciplined.

The Kenosha County District Attorney’s Office asked a judge to drop the charges against English and Boyd this week.

The judge agreed.

It’s not yet clear if there will be any settlement between the couple and the city.