Charges Filed After Fight Over Crash

(Beach Park, IL) A Zion man is facing charges, after a fight over a traffic crash.

The incident took place last Thursday evening in the 38-thousand block of North Sheridan Road in Beach Park.

A person that wasn’t part of the crash, reportedly became enraged at the scene, yelling at one of the drivers of the involved vehicles, as the other driver was the suspect’s mother.

The man, identified as Akilra Tolbert then allegedly went a step further, striking a Lake County Sheriff’s Deputy, and tussling with other deputies before they finally got him into custody.

The 38-year-old is facing two felony counts of aggravated battery to a peace officer, two felony counts of resisting a peace officer causing injury, and a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct.