Charges Filed in Fatal Summertime Hit and Run in Highland Park

(Highland Park, IL) Charges have been filed in a fatal hit and run crash that took place in Lake County earlier this year. 49-year-old Maureen Wener was struck and killed back on June 2nd as she rode her bike near the intersection of Deerfield and Piccadilly Roads in Highland Park. After a months-long investigation, 41-year-old Melanie Hass of Mundelein was arrested this week, and charged with one felony count of leaving the scene of a fatal accident. Wener’s husband filed a wrongful death civil lawsuit against Haas last week.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (12-1-23)