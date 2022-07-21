Child Who Died in Lake Identified; Go Fund Me Created to Support Family

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–The girl who died in Powers Lake has been identified by her family.
A family friend has set up a Go Fund Me for the family of J’Lynn Sparks who drowned in the lake Tuesday.
Kenosha County Sheriff’s deputies responded to Lakeside Park on reports of a child in distress in the water.
She had been swimming in a roped off swim area and was found unresponsive by another swimmer.
First responders attempted life saving measures but the girl later died at the hospital.
The incident remains under investigation.