Chocolate Fest held in Burlington more than likely to be canceled permanently

A once major regional attraction in Burlington, Wi. looks like it may have seen its last day back in 2019. Chocolate Fest, a festival with everything that has to do with chocolate was cancelled last year due to the Covid pandemic, and now looks to be finished for good.

A couple reasons behind this possible decision is that Burlington city officials have taken steps to drop the city’s longtime official slogan of “Chocolate City U.S.A.”, and also because many of the vendors are struggling to stay in business because of the pandemic..

A new festival possibly named “Burlington Jamboree” may take the place of Chocolate Fest and would run the same days of the original event, May 27-31.