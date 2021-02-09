City Committee Approves Snow Policy Review

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–The Kenosha Public Works Committee has approved a plan to do a comprehensive review of the city’s snow plowing equipment and policies. The vote was unanimous and will go before the full council for approval.

The review was proposed by 17th District Alderman David Bogdala after the foot of snow that fell in Kenosha late last month. He told WLIP’s Wake Up Kenosha that the review will pick up from a similar effort in 2016 which led to some changes in the city’s policy-including the full plow run at 2 inch rule.

Bogdala says that Mayor John Antaramian and City Administrator John Morrissey have been supportive of his efforts.