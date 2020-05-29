City Council Could Take Up Virus Mitigation Ordinance Monday For First Reading

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)—The Kenosha Common Council could take up a measure at its meeting Monday night to address some plans to try and mitigate the spread of Covid-19 in local businesses.

The proposed ordinance could require employees to wear masks when interacting with customers. Non-compliance could cause demerits against an establishment’s license.

Kenosha Mayor John Antaramian told WLIP’s Lenny Palmer that some places are following social distancing and mask wearing guidelines, but not all. Antaramian says that following the guidelines would be up to the business owner.

Limited capacity would not be required by the city but a separate ordinance would allow for expanded outdoor seating for those businesses who voluntarily limit capacity inside.

