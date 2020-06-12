      Breaking News
City Council to Consider Masks, Expanded Outdoor Seating; New City Admin

Jun 12, 2020 @ 6:17pm

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)—The Kenosha Common Council is set to consider some important measures at Monday’s meeting.

The council agenda includes a first reading which would expand outdoor seating capacity for establishments that have limited indoor seating due to social distancing.

A resolution that recommends servers and other employees to wear masks is also scheduled for a final vote.

Additionally former Kenosha Police Chief John Morrissey is set to return to city government as City Administrator, pending council approval.