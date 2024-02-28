Cold Front, Record Breaking February Heat Leads to Wild Weather Situation

(Mundelein, IL) Wild weather blew through the area late yesterday afternoon and into the evening. A strong cold front mixed with record high temperatures for February was said to spark the weather event that led to heavy rains, large hail, high winds, and multiple tornado warnings in McHenry County, northern Cook County and central and southern Lake County. The National Weather Service has not yet confirmed whether any twisters actually touched down in the area.. An apartment building in Mundelein was said to suffer a partial collapse late last night, which may have been weather related, no injuries were reported.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (2-28-24)