Coronavirus Monday Update

(Chicago, IL) For the 3rd straight day, Lake County did not record a Coronavirus death, and while hospitalizations were up…it wasn’t in Chicago or the suburbs. The state announced 883 new cases of Covid-19 on Monday, and 6 deaths, which tied a post-peak low set earlier in the month.

Testing was down sharply from Sunday, which led to a higher daily positive infection rate, though the rolling 7-day rate remained relatively unchanged, and the statewide and Lake County rates both fell.

Lake County’s positive infection rate is now below 10%. Hospitalizations and ICU use by Covid patients both increased slightly, but the heaviest concentration of ICU usage is now in two downstate regions, those being Springfield and Edwardsville.