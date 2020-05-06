Coronavirus Update Wednesday 5/6/2020
KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)—Kenosha County has 571 positive cases of COVID-19, an increase of around 20 since Monday. There are still 14 deaths reported. There are more than 26-hundred negative tests done so far.
As the number of tests locally and across the state increase so will the number of positives. But as Kenosha Mayor John Antaramian told WLIP’s Happenings Q and A, that is not necessarily all bad news.
As to large gatherings-such as the ones reported in Chicago last weekend, Antaramian says that if Kenosha officials are told about gatherings like that happening here the first step is to try and reason with the participants, which has worked so far. But the mayor says that enforcement could get stronger.
Antaramian says the point of enforcing “Safer at Home” is to continue to slow the spread of the virus.