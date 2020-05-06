Coronavirus Update Wednesday 5/6/2020

Coronavirus particle, illustration. Different strains of coronavirus are responsible for diseases such as the common cold, gastroenteritis and SARS (severe acute respiratory syndrome). A new coronavirus (2019-CoV) emerged in Wuhan, China, in December 2019. The virus causes a mild respiratory illness that can develop into pneumonia and be fatal in some cases. The coronaviruses take their name from their crown (corona) of surface proteins, which are used to attach and penetrate their host cells. Once inside the cells, the particles use the cells' machinery to make more copies of the virus.

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)—Kenosha County has 571 positive cases of COVID-19, an increase of around 20 since Monday. There are still 14 deaths reported. There are more than 26-hundred negative tests done so far.

As the number of tests locally and across the state increase so will the number of positives. But as Kenosha Mayor John Antaramian told WLIP’s Happenings Q and A, that is not necessarily all bad news.

As to large gatherings-such as the ones reported in Chicago last weekend, Antaramian says that if Kenosha officials are told about gatherings like that happening here the first step is to try and reason with the participants, which has worked so far. But the mayor says that enforcement could get stronger.

Antaramian says the point of enforcing “Safer at Home” is to continue to slow the spread of the virus.