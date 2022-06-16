Council to Consider Crack Down On Unruly Bars

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–The Kenosha Common Council is again considering a measure that would crack down on establishments where violent crimes occur.

The proposed ordinance change comes in the wake of several high profile incidents, including a fatal shooting that happened outside a now shuttered bar earlier this year.

17th district alderman David Bogdala told WLIP’s Wake Up Kenosha that the new changes won’t affect most businesses.

The proposal lists a number of criminal actions that a bar’s owner would be held responsible for both inside and outside their establishment.

The Council could take up the measure at its next meeting.

Listen to the full interview here:

Proposed Ordinance: