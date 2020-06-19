Covid-19 Cases Trickle In Thursday

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)—There was another trickle of Covid-19 cases that were reported Thursday.

Kenosha added six cases to one thousand three hundred ninety-one. No new deaths were reported so the county’s total stands at 36. The percentage of new cases in the county dropped as well, with about five percent of the overall total being reported since last week.

Of the positive cases, about three percent have died while 78 percent have recovered. 19 percent of cases have been diagnosed in the past 30 days.

As of Wednesday there were 10 hospitalizations for the virus with three patients in the ICU.