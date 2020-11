WAUKEGAN, IL (WLIP)–The Illinois Department of Public Health reported Lake County added 318 confirmed and probable Coronavirus cases on Sunday, with 2 related deaths.

In the Region that includes both Lake and McHenry County, Covid-linked hospitalizations decreased, but ICU capacity shot up to 73%. Positivity in the region fell to 14.2%.

Statewide, Sunday’s numbers included around 10-thousand confirmed and probable Covid-19 cases and 76 deaths.