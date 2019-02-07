Dairyland Building To Be Raised Soon

KENOSHA, WI–The empty building on the former Dairyland Greyhound Site in Kenosha will be razed, the only question is…when? The owners of the property took out permits with the city late last year for demolition and the tearing down of the former dog kennels has begun, but exactly when the main structures are coming down is not known.

The owners, California based Majestic Realty, purchased the 228 acre property a year and a half ago for 14-point-5 million dollars. The previously announced plan has the area rebranded for redevelopment once demolition is complete.

Dairyland Greyhound Park closed a decade ago due to slumping interest. The area was then the center of a proposal by the Menominee Tribe for a Hard Rock Hotel and Casino. That project was rejected by then Governor Scott Walker during his ill fated presidential bid.