Dane County supervisor want pledge dropped from meetings

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Dane County supervisor wants to eliminate the Pledge of Allegiance from county board meetings, claiming the recitation is divisive.

Heidi Wegleitner has proposed removing the pledge as well as the word “prayer” from the board rules, which are currently undergoing a biannual redraft.

The board’s executive committee will consider Wegleitner’s proposal at a meeting Thursday.

Newly elected supervisors would have the final say following the April 5 election.

Wegleitner said she looked into which area governmental bodies recite the pledge at the start of meetings and found an inconsistency to whether it was done.

Municipalities that don’t have the pledge on their agendas include Madison and Waunakee.