Decreased vaccine shipment limits Kenosha Clinic hours

Kenosha County Public Health announced on their social media pages Thursday that due to a decreased vaccine shipment for next week, they will ONLY be holding a COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Friday, March 26th.

Those with appointments for Wednesday, 3/24, will automatically be rescheduled for the same time on 3/26.

If the new day/time does not fit into your schedule, they ask that you please contact their call center at 262-605-6799 to cancel or reschedule for the next week.

NOTE: Friday, March 19, appointments will continue as planned. For information, go to kenoshacounty.org/vaccine.