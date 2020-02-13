Deerfield Hit and Run Update: Suspect Car Located

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News Reporting

DEERFIELD, IL—Police in Deerfield say they have found the vehicle believed to have been involved in the hit and run of a 12-year-old boy.

The non-verbal autistic child was struck last week Friday after leaving his house unnoticed…he is currently hospitalized with critical injuries, though his family says he is showing signs of improvement.

A “person of interest” was also being interviewed by police, though no further details have been provided. Officials say the case remains under investigation.