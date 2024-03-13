Deputies Investigate Shots Fired Incident

Beach Park, IL (WLIP)–Lake County Sheriff’s Deputies are investigating a shots fired incident.

It happened just after midnight Wednesday in a parking lot in the 37800 block of North Sheridan Road in Beach Park.

After finding spent shell casings at the scene, investigators reviewed surveillance footage from a nearby camera.

It showed three women in what was a verbal dispute that then turned physical in the parking lot.

A man then exited a vehicle and shot multiple rounds in the air.

All the people involved then fled the scene.

Investigations located four shell casings at the scene that looked to have been recently fired.

There were also multiple items strewn about the area which indicated a physical altercation had occurred.

No injuries were reported.