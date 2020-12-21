DUI Arrest Made for Crash at DUI Arrest Scene

(Beach Park, IL) A North Chicago woman is facing charges, after crashing into a Lake County Sheriff’s vehicle, at a DUI arrest scene. Officials say a deputy was waiting for a tow truck early Sunday morning on Sheridan Road, south of Yorkhouse Road, when a vehicle crashed into the back of his squad car.

The driver of the vehicle, identified as Alaya Solomon, was unhurt, but arrested. The deputy, and a person in the back of the squad car were also unhurt. Solomon has been charged with felony aggravated DUI, felony driving with a revoked license, violating Scott’s law and more.

Bond for the 36-year-old was set at 100-thousand-dollars.