AM 1050 WLIP AM 1050 WLIP Logo

Duplex Fire Under Investigation

March 28, 2024 7:10AM CDT
Share
Duplex Fire Under Investigation
Credit: Getty Image

Kenosha, WI (WLIP)–No injuries were reported after a house fire last night.

It happened in the 6900 block of 13th Avenue around 8:40 PM.

Firefighters responded to reports that flames were spotted in the upper unit of a duplex by the residents who lived downstairs.

While it seems the fire was in the kitchen area the building was deemed uninhabitable due to water damage.

The fire was out shortly after crews arrived but they stayed on the scene to assess the damage and look into why the fire ignited.

The blaze was the second in a Kenosha duplex this week.

K-Town Report