Early March Sentencing Set for Former Lake County State Senator

(Waukegan, IL) A former Waukegan State Senator is asking for a light sentence, after pleading guilty several years ago to filing false tax returns. The sentencing for Terry Link has taken a long time, as he was heavily involved as an informant in a case in which a former state representative and a businessman were sent to prison for bribery. The former high ranking Democrat politician asked a judge for a probation sentence, saying he has done everything in his power to make amends for his previous misdeeds. Sentencing has been set for March 6th

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (2-23-24)