Early Voting Set to Get Underway

Kenosha, WI (WLIP)–Early In-Person voting for the 2024 Spring General Election begins Tuesday.

In the city of Kenosha, Early In-Person Absentee voting is at the Municipal Building on 52nd Street Downtown.

The polling place opens at 8 AM and closes at 4:30 except for this and next Wednesday-March 20th and 27th when the poll will be open until 7 PM.

The final early voting day is March 29 when the poll will be open between 8 AM and 5 PM-even though the rest of the Municipal Building is closed for Good Friday.

The deadline to request an absentee ballot by mail is 5 PM on March 28 with some exceptions.

What’s on the Local Ballot?

Kenosha voters will choose between Lydia Spottswood and David Bogdala for Mayor of the city.

Also seven candidates actively running for KUSD School Board with a write-in candidate as well.

Frank Gagliardi faces Heather Iverson for Kenosha County Circuit Court Judge Branch 3.

There are also various contested races for Kenosha City Council and Kenosha County Board as well as local village trustees.

You can get more election information on WLIP’s Political Hub page.