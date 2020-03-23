Evers considering making spring election mail-only

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers says he’s evaluating whether to allow people to vote exclusively by mail in Wisconsin’s spring election amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Evers has so far resisted calls to postpone the April 7 election, saying he wants people to vote by absentee ballot rather than travel to the polls. He told reporters during a conference call Monday that he’s evaluating whether to conduct the election completely by mail-in absentee ballots.

The election includes a presidential primary, a state Supreme Court race and hundreds of local contests.