Evers re-hires dozens of Walker appointees

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Tony Evers has re-hired most of the Republican appointees he fired last week but is leaving some key positions open.

Republican senators during a lame-duck session in December confirmed 82 people former Republican Gov. Scott Walker appointed to various boards, councils and other positions. A Dane County judge ruled last week that the session was illegal but an appeals court stayed the ruling Wednesday. During the interim Evers rescinded all the Walker appointees’ appointments.

Republicans insist the stay means the appointees have their jobs back. Evers’ attorneys say his move was completely legal since he took action before the stay was handed down.

Still, on Thursday afternoon the governor reappointed 67 of the 82 appointees. Among the 15 positions he left vacant are two University of Wisconsin regent slots and the state Public Service Commission chairwoman.