Fatal Car Versus Pedestrian Crash Being Investigated in Southwest Lake County

(North Barrington, IL) One person is dead after a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash in the North Barrington area. Lake County Sheriff’s officials say they responded on Tuesday night around 7 o’clock to the area of Route 22 and Rainbow Road, finding a 65-year-old man dead along the side of the roadway. Officials say the offending vehicle stayed on scene, and that the 47-year-old driver is being cooperative in the ongoing investigation. Officials noted that the victim was wearing dark clothing, there was an ongoing thunderstorm, and the area where the incident took place is unlit. The victim’s identity has not been released at this point, and no charges, nor citations have been handed out.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (2-29-24)