Father of Highland Park Mass Shooting Suspect Charged in Murders

(Waukegan, IL) The father of the Highland Park mass shooting suspect, is now facing charges related to the case. Robert Crimo Jr. faces 7 felony counts of reckless misconduct causing great bodily harm. The case stems from Crimo signing off on a FOID card for his son, Robert Crimo III, even after incidents that involved police. Illinois State Police said despite those incidents, there was no paperwork filed with them that would have kept the younger Crimo from having the firearms card. He also passed several background checks after obtaining the FOID card. Robert Crimo III is facing over 100 felony counts stemming from the 4th of July parade shooting in Highland Park that left 7 dead and scores wounded…he’s next due in court on January 31’s…Crimo Jr. is due back in court on January 12th.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (12-19-22)