FDA Authorizes Updated Covid Booster Shots

The FDA has authorized updated COVID-19 vaccines as we head into the fall and winter months.

The boosters – one from Pfizer and one from Moderna – are aimed at the BA.5 variant of Omicron, currently the dominant COVID-19 variant.

The Pfizer booster is approved for use in people 12 and older, while the Moderna booster is for people 18 and older.

The boosters could roll out as early as next week.

While it might seem like the pandemic is over, the U.S. still sees an average of 90,000 COVID-19 infections and 475 COVID-related deaths each day.