Final Lake County Resident Gets Prison for Wild 2021 McHenry County Shootout

(Woodstock, IL) A third Lake County man charged in a wild shootout at a McHenry area intersection is going to prison. Deontae Wade of Waukegan pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated discharge of a firearm, stemming from the incident that took place back in August of 2021. The 28-year-old was hit with 10 years behind bars. Two others, Dante Terrell of Zion, and Davontae Newkum of North Chicago, are each serving 7-years for their roles in the shootout, which took place after a High School football game in the Crystal Lake area.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (2-2-24)